Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: Vessel decarbonization efforts pick up steam Premium In focus: Vessel decarbonization efforts pick up steam Vessels October 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak The offshore energy industry is showing its strongest commitment and ramp-up in efforts to reach net-zero targets as soon as possible and get the energy crisis worries off its chest. Cutting vessel emissions has always been an integral part of the equation. With hybrid power solutions and different technology available, the decarbonization of vessels now seems to be a hot topic more than ever. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: decarbonization View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: Green Shipping View post tag: In focus Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles energy transition Posted: 3 months ago Premium In focus: Offshore industry forms decarbonization tie-ups, as need for more renewable energy investments grows Categories: Outlook & strategy Posted: 3 months ago energy transition Posted: 13 days ago Premium In focus: Offshore renewables and green hydrogen set to herald in a new energy paradigm Categories: Outlook & strategy Posted: 13 days ago Posted: 10 days ago Premium Green corridors: can they catalyze the transition to zero-emission shipping? Categories: Transition Posted: 10 days ago energy transition Posted: 6 days ago Premium In focus: Balancing act between energy security and net-zero goals Categories: Transition Posted: 6 days ago Related Partners Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported… Partner KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP Partner ZF Friedrichshafen AG