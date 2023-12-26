Jinling Weihai delivers early Christmas gift to EPS

December 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL) Weihai, also known as Jinling Weihai, has delivered the 7,000-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier CMA CGM Indianapolis to Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Image credit: Jinling Weihai,

The shipbuilder said that the delivery took place 102 days ahead of schedule.

The early delivery of this project marks the company’s entry into the fast lane of mass construction of PCTC ships, the Chinese shipbuilder added. The dual-fuel car carrier is also the final ship of Weihai Jinling’s 2023 shipbuilding program.

Data from VesselsValue indicated that CMA CGM Indianapolis would be operated by CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM Group’s maritime transport entity. At least three newbuilds from the series of six ordered by EPS at the yard have been hired by CEVA Logistics on a long-term charter of 10 years each, according to VesselsValue.

With a length measuring 199.9 meters, a width of 38 meters, and a design draft of 8.6 meters, CMA CGM Indianapolis features 12 cargo decks, strategically divided into fixed and movable types.

The ship incorporates a high-pressure dual-fuel system, complemented by two 2,000 cubic meter LNG gas storage tanks, a shaft generator, and a lithium battery hybrid propulsion system.

Several environmentally friendly technologies, including photovoltaic systems, have been integrated to curb greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring compliance with the rigorous International Maritime Organization TIER III emission standards. The vessel integrates numerous design features resulting in high energy conservation, environmental responsibility, and operational efficiency.

Jinling Weihai has won orders to build a total of six LNG dual-fuel 7,000 CEU PCTCs for EPS. The initial order was placed in 2021, containing four firm orders and options for two additional ships. Market reports at the time indicated that the deal was worth around $522 million.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Eastern Pacific inks deal for up to 6 dual-fuel car carriers Posted: over 2 years ago

Separately, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing delivered Eastern Pacific’s first LNG-powered PCTC Lake Herman last month.

EPS has a total of 70 ships on order, including 13 car and truck carriers under construction at China Merchant yards with deliveries spread through 2026.