Hudong lays keel for new LNG carrier built for COSCO and CNPC

September 20, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZS) has held a keel-laying ceremony for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built for compatriot shipowner COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The 174,000 cbm vessel has a total length of 295 meters, a width of 45 meters, and is capable of achieving speed of 19.5 knots.

Furthermore, the unit features WinGD X-DF dual-fuel engines and GTT’s new containment system which is expected to improve fuel efficiency.

It is the second LNG carrier HZS is building for COSCO and CNPC. The company expects the vessel will meet the latest International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) emission reduction targets.

In an earlier statement, COSCO Shipping noted the price tag for each vessel is $185 million.

With the three newbuilds, COSCO’s LNG fleet will reach 41 vessels with a total cargo-carrying capacity of 6.95 million cubic meters of the chilled fuel.

In June 2021. HZS laid keel for the first of three ordered last year by the two firms. Following delivery in 2022 and 2023, all the carriers will transport LNG for CNPC’s unit PetroChina.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago China COSCO Shipping orders LNG trio at Hudong Posted: about 1 year ago

A year later after the first contract was signed, the duo opted for three more LNG carriers. Under the terms of the agreement, the vessels will boast the fourth-generation “Changxing Series” large-scale LNG ship design.

The new units will also have dual-fuel LNG engines and a low-speed propulsion power system to optimize performance and reduce energy consumption.