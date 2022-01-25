Keel laid for SunStone’s sixth Infinity-class vessel

January 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Florida-based expedition cruise ship owner SunStone Ships has laid the keel of the Ocean Albatros, the sixth out of seven next-generation Infinity-class vessels.

The keel-laying ceremony for the 104-metre expedition cruise vessel took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) in Haimen while the delivery is expected in March 2023.

As disclosed, the Ocean Albatros will be on a year-round charter to the Danish travel company Albatros Expeditions, who is also the charterer of SunStone’s Ocean Victory and Ocean Atlantic.

The Infinity-class vessels are 18 metres wide and have a draft of 5.1 metres with a passenger capacity between 130 and 200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115.

The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and feature mechanisms for safe return to port, dynamic positioning and zero speed stabilizers as well as Ulstein’s X-Bow concept.

“We are very pleased that even with the very difficult situation with the COVID Pandemic, our Infinity new building series is moving forward at a satisfactory pace. Having three Infinity vessels in operation, taking delivery of the next two Infinity vessels in spring of 2022, and now the keel laying of the sixth vessel, is a very satisfactory accomplishment”, said SunStone’s chairman, Niels-Erik Lund.

The Infinity-class vessels that had been delivered and are in operation include the Greg Mortimer, the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Victory. SunStone expects to take delivery of the Sylvia Earle in March 2022 and the Ocean Odyssey in April 2022. All vessels ordered have long-term charter agreements in place.

