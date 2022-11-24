KNOT orders new shuttle tanker for charter with Petrobras

November 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based shuttle tankers owner and operator Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT) has ordered another shuttle tanker for time charter with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras.

Courtesy of Knutsen Group

On 21 November, KNOT signed a contract with Chinese shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) for the construction of a 154,000 cbm Suezmax dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tanker.

The newly ordered vessel will be delivered in 2025, KNOT informed. Then, the vessel will start operating under a 15-year-long time charter agreement with Petrobras.

KNOT has also another shuttle tanker for a 10-year charter with Petrobras, scheduled for delivery in October 2024.

With the latest order, Knutsen Group will have a total of 26 new builds under construction, both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shuttle tankers.

Meanwhile, Petrobras welcomed three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers that were chartered from AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysia’s MISC Berhad.

The first of these vessels, Eagle Colatina, built for Petrobras charter was named in March 2022. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) handed over the second one, Eagle Cambe, on 31 May 2022.

The third, and final tanker – Eagle Crato – was named and delivered at the end of July this year.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago AET’s new shuttle tanker ready for Petrobras Posted: 3 months ago

The vessels were built to Petrobras’ technical requirements in Brazil and will operate to the “highest operational and environmental standards,” including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

They are classed with ABS and equipped with electrical-driven variable frequency drive cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency.