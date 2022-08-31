KNOT welcomes 2nd LNG-fuelled shuttle tanker for Eni charter

August 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT), a joint venture between Japanese shipping company NYK and Norway’s shipping company TS Shipping Invest, has taken delivery of its second dual-fuel LNG shuttle tanker.

Courtesy of NYK

Named Sindre Knutsen, the newbuilding was delivered at South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) on 30 August 2022.

Flying the flag of the Norwegian International Ship Register, the 85,504 GT ship features a length overall of 277.54 metres and a breadth of 46 metres.

Like its sister ship Frida Knutsen, which was delivered on 2 August, this vessel will be a dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG.

The ship will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally friendly than conventional oil-fuel and will be equipped with a volatile organic compounds (VOC) recovery system and an energy storage system, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel will be chartered by KNOT to Eni Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Italian energy company Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi S.p.A (ENI), and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.