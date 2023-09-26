Knutsen takes delivery of new LNG carrier for charter with Shell

September 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from South Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

The vessel Paris Knutsen is the seventh vessel in the Shell series, and eight vessel delivered by HSHI. The 174,000 cbm ship is the sister vessel of 8091-96 with the only exception being MAN ME-GA main engines and Hi-ALS air lubrication system, according to Knutsen.

The LNG carriers are equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

The sixth vessel in this series, Extremadura Knutsen, was delivered to the shipping company in February 2023. Vessels number four and number five, Huelva Knutsen and Ferrol Knusten, were delivered to the shipowner in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

Knutsen has recently teamed up with Lloyd’s Register (LR), HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a joint development project (JDP) to study environmental impact across the entire life cycle of an LNG carrier.

The JDP will measure carbon emissions for the entire life cycle of a ship from raw material extraction to decommissioning/recycling of the ship, including equipment & component manufacture, its transportation to the shipyard, construction and commissioning, operation and the maintenance of the ship.