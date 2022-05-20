Back to overview
Home Subsea Koil Energy Solutions receives first post-rebranding order

May 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea technology solutions provider Koil Energy Solutions, formerly Deep Down, has received an order from a “major energy producer” to provide hydrogen energy-related services.

The project will initially focus on storage, management and enhancement of customer-furnished materials using Koil’s alloy welding and other fabrication capabilities.

Following validation of early-stage activities, future phases could lead to systems integration activities potentially including the commissioning of systems being developed for the retail consumer market.

Koil Energy Solutions said this order is its first commercial success in support of the energy transition, following the recent rebranding.

According to the company, the award comes directly from a major energy producer and validates its strategy to shift focus from core products and services to core competencies.

“Being selected to provide solutions for a nascent industry is a testament to the transferability of expertise developed over the past 25 years,” said Charles Njuguna, president and CEO of Koil Energy Solutions.

“This is a critical project for the company, as it allows us to showcase our ability to support the energy transition. Being able to offer services for onshore applications further highlights the breadth of opportunities available to us.”

