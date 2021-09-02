Latsco takes delivery of LNG carrier Hellas Athina

September 2, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has delivered Greek shipowner Latsco the second LNG vessel Hellas Athina.

Courtesy of Latsco

The LNG carrier departed the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mopko, according to ship-tracking data The delivery comes after the ship wrapped up its sea trials at the Yellow Sea.

It is the second LNG carrier that Latsco Shipping’s Consolidated Marine Management ordered from HSHI. The first, named Hellas Diana, entered service in April this year. Both are 297 meters long and 46 meters wide.

Hellas Athina is a 173,400 cubic metres LNG tanker featuring WinGD’s dual-fuel X-DF engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.

Singaporean commodity trader Trafigura also chartered the new vessel.

In addition, the Greek shipowner commissioned four VLCCs at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard with delivery in 2022.