Latsco’s second LNG carrier on sea trials

July 22, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek shipowner Latsco’s second LNG vessel Hellas Athina is undergoing sea trials at the Yellow Sea.

Courtesy of Latsco

Hellas Athina is a 173,400 cubic metres LNG tanker built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the Greek shipowner.

299 metres long and 46 metres wide, it will be sailing under the flag of Malta.

According to Marine Traffic, the vessel departed from Gwangyang in South Korea on 17 July 2021 and is currently undergoing sea trials at the Yellow Sea.

This is the second LNG carrier that Latsco Shipping’s Consolidated Marine Management ordered from Hyundai.

The first one, Hellas Diana, entered service in April this year, while the Hellas Athina is expected to do so in September.

Both vessels include WinGD’s dual-fuel X-DF engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.

They are chartered by Singaporean commodity trader Trafigura.

Earlier this year, Wärtsilä signed a five-year maintenance agreement with Latsco for two large LNG carriers, the Hellas Dynasty and the Hellas Voyager.

Latsco has four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) commissioned at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard with delivery in 2022.