LR approves China’s first ammonia-powered Newcastlemax bulker design

April 13, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for the country’s first Newcastlemax bulk carrier concept to be powered by ammonia.

Prior to granting the approval, LR reviewed the suitability and risks of the design including ammonia as one of the most promising alternative fuels for marine energy transitions.

According to Li Tianxiang, vice president and general manager of Shanghai Technical Support Office, LR Greater China, this is the first design of its kind for DSIC and shows its commitment to a transition to zero-carbon fuels.

Guan Yinghua, deputy chief designer at DSIC, said: “DSIC has deep research expertise in low and zero carbon vessel innovation, cooperating with LR classification on green ship research and development. In 2019, LR issued the concept design AiP to DSIC for the ammonia-powered ‘C-Future’ 23,000 TEU ultra large container ship.

“Now we have an AiP for a 210,000 dwt bulk carrier, capable of being powered by ammonia, a leading zero-carbon shipping fuel. It’s further evidence of DSIC working together with its customers for a zero-carbon future.”

The shipbuilding company began 2022 with new orders for the construction of a total of ten vessels, including six dual-fuel 16,000 TEU containerships and four 37,000-ton bulk carriers. The ships have been ordered by an undisclosed European shipowner and Polish shipping company Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM), respectively.

The dual-fuel ammonia-ready boxships will be built at the headquarters of DSIC and the Tianjin base, and the bulkers will be built at the Shanhaiguan base.

