LR approves Norwegian zero-emission self-unloading bulker

March 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipowner Egil Ulvan Rederi has secured Approval in Principle (AiP) from maritime classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its zero-emission self-discharging hydrogen-fueled bulk carrier.

With Orca. Courtesy of Egil Ulvan Rederi

The AiP for the vessel that will be fully zero-emission in all operations was awarded after the completion of a risk-based HAZID certification.

This bulk carrier With Orca will be powered by hydrogen, stored onboard in compressed form, and the hydrogen combustion engine will be optimised for increased efficiency. The vessel will also have a fuel cell system for energy production in low load conditions.

A significant part of the energy required to operate the 88 m/5,500 tonne vessel will be harvested directly from the wind through two large rotor sails. The vessel also has the ability to store excess energy in batteries.

The vessel is designed by Norwegian Ship Design and the hydrogen will be supplied by Statkraft. It is scheduled to enter operation in early 2024 with a long-term transport contract with cargo owners Felleskjøpet Agri and Heidelberg Cement.

Ivar Ulvan, owner and project manager of Egil Ulvan Rederi, said that receiving the AiP from Lloyd’s Register is an important milestone that confirms that the company had made good design choices in efforts to create a safe, efficient and feasible concept.

Commenting on the project Mark Darley, LR Marine and Offshore director, said: “LR is delighted to have been selected for this world-first project that utilises several alternative propulsion technologies. Through our thorough risk-based analysis we are happy to award approval in principle for the use of hydrogen as a sustainable and safe solution for vessel propulsion.”

