Maersk-led businesses urge Denmark to lead the way in green transition

October 6, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Danish companies pursuing high sustainability objectives are urging the country’s government and politicians to maintain sustainability on top of their agenda.

In a joint statement, signed by A.P. Møller – Mærsk, FLSmidth, Ørsted and Vestas, among others, the companies asked the government to continue to explore ways to ensure public and private finance is used to back the transition to a sustainable and resilient future for all.

The companies are urging for the acceleration of investments in green and energy-efficient solutions at scale, as well as advocacy efforts that encourage green investments and ensure that frontrunners are not penalized.

“Focus is needed on ensuring a substantial and rapid scale-up of renewable energy production all over the world, including in emerging markets and developing countries. Government funds can be used as catalytic capital in collaboration with the private sector to finance the development of tomorrow’s green technologies,” the statement reads.

The business representatives highlighted the importance of setting up short and medium-term action plans built on climate partnerships, expanding existing technologies, and developing new innovations for a green transition that also tackles environmental and social impacts of source materials and production; and ultimately, supporting infrastructure development to connect new sustainable

energy installations to the public grid.

“We expect Denmark to lead the way in Europe and internationally to develop harmonized regulatory frameworks across borders to facilitate sustainable operations and secure the adoption of meaningful global regulations. It is critical to remove the bureaucracy and implement fast-track permitting processes that enable sustainable supply chains and new business models and incentivize the

transition to fossil-free societies, in a just and fair manner,” the statement said.

It was further pointed out that support was needed for companies, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises, to encourage them to take action in partnerships and set ambitious sustainability targets.

“As global companies, we rely on our suppliers to contribute to the needed solutions and act within their sectors. The public sector likewise plays a key role by implementing ambitious green public procurement policies including for construction materials,” the statement signatories added.

This is also important for attracting new, skilled international talent as the companies will need competent workforce to develop the innovative solutions needed for the future.

The need for action is of massive importance as the world faces climate emergencies as well as energy and economic crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the companies said.

“The technology is available, the market demand from customers is increasing, and investors and businesses can safely invest in developing scalable solutions. But we will not get there in time without support from national and global regulators and policymakers. To level the playing field and reward the right choices, we need to maintain momentum and remain steadfast in our efforts for the green transition,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, market-based measures consisting of a greenhouse gas price on fuels should be introduced to close the competition gap between new, green fuels and fossil fuels.”

Denmark has embarked on an impressive climate policy agenda with ambitious emissions targets, carbon pricing, innovation, public investment, regulations, and policies. It has pledged to cut emissions to 70% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest.

The Danish businesses signing the statement include A.P. Møller – Mærsk, Carlsberg Group, Danish Crown, FLSmidth, ISS, Grundfos, Novozymes, PensionDanmark, The LEGO Group, Topsoe, Vestas, and Ørsted.