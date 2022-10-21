Maersk, Siemens Energy, SCZONE get together to discuss green hydrogen projects

October 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish shipping giant Maersk, German energy firm Siemens Energy and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) have met to discuss green hydrogen projects ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) summit in Egypt.

Courtesy of SCZONE

During the meeting, the parties discussed the framework of the feasibility studies carried out by the companies in preparation for signing the final contracts to implement the pilot phases for the projects.

“SCZONE provides full support to the companies that have signed memoranda of understanding for the settlement of green fuel, especially with regard to the technical support in the phase of feasibility studies, due to the special nature of green fuel projects related to the modernity of these projects, the necessary technology and the logistical nature of the sites in which they are located”, said Waleid Gamal Eldein, SCZONE’s Chairman

“The technical studies stage always requires joint cooperation to reach the best results that enable our partners to reach the implementation of these promising projects according to the expected schedule.”

Kay Fischner, Head of Strategic Decarbonisation Projects at Maersk, added that the company is ambitious to complete the project, as technical studies are now being carried out related to the optimal selection of production sites. This will help determine the ways for the feeding industries to reach the facility to be implemented, and help in studying all logistical, financial and legal means related to the project.

To remind, in March this year, Maersk and Egyptian authorities signed a partnership agreement to jointly explore the establishment of large-scale green fuel production in the country in the pursuit of net-zero shipping.

Back then, the parties agreed to conduct a feasibility study before the end of 2022 to examine Egypt-based hydrogen and green marine fuel production, powered by renewable energy with Maersk as a committed offtaker.

Prior to this agreement, Siemens Energy secured an order from European Energy to deliver an electrolyzer plant for what is deemed the world’s first large-scale commercial e-methanol project that will ultimately provide supplies for Maersk’s methanol-fueled fleet.

