Photo: Illustration; Courtesy of Magseis Fairfield

Back to overview
Home Subsea Magseis Fairfield gets more OBN work

Magseis Fairfield gets more OBN work

July 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has secured a conditional contract award for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) project in Asia from a repeat customer.

The project will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s MASS technology. Activities are expected to take approximately one month.

“We are pleased to see continued interest in our services in the SE Asia market and expect to conduct this job in Q4,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Related Article

Magseis Fairfield has also announced that the conditional award of an OBN contract in the Gulf of Mexico, announced on 20 June, has been converted into an award.

Acquisition will start in Q3 and is expected to take approximately three months. Operations will be conducted with the company’s ZXPLR technology.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference:

Register
Program
Floorplan
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

    For over 85 years the EEW Group has been known as a worldwide specialist for the production of steel pipe constructions and corresponding pipe components….