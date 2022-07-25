Magseis Fairfield gets more OBN work

July 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has secured a conditional contract award for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) project in Asia from a repeat customer.

The project will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s MASS technology. Activities are expected to take approximately one month.

“We are pleased to see continued interest in our services in the SE Asia market and expect to conduct this job in Q4,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield has also announced that the conditional award of an OBN contract in the Gulf of Mexico, announced on 20 June, has been converted into an award.

Acquisition will start in Q3 and is expected to take approximately three months. Operations will be conducted with the company’s ZXPLR technology.

