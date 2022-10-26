More work on the horizon for DOF fleet

October 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Group has secured a contract extension in Brazil for one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, as well as new vessel contracts in West Africa and in the North Sea.

Norskan Offshore, DOF’s Brazilian subsidiary, signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the 21.000 class Brazilian flagged AHTS vessel Skandi Amazonas until March 2023.

The two companies agreed on a one-year extension for Skandi Amazonas in September last year, extending the contract until September 2022.

DOF has also been awarded a contract to support an FPU for a “major operator” in West Africa, using the vessels Skandi Constructor, Skandi Iceman and Skandi Hera, and one third-party vessel.

Furthermore, Skandi Captain bagged work to support drilling operations in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The charter will commence in November and is expected to provide 100 days of vessel utilization.

The estimated firm backlog for these contracts is approximately NOK 260 million (approximately €25 million).

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group said: ”I’m very pleased with these awards that on top of an already high order intake, secures good utilisation for the Group in Q4 and into Q1 2023.”

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago DOF trio stays with Petrobras Posted: 2 months ago

From most recent company-related news it is worth noting that DOF secured multiple contracts in the Atlantic region and in the Gulf of Mexico totaling more than 680 vessel days and bringing in around $108 million.

Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Seven, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels will be deployed for offshore execution phases in the Atlantic Region.

In Guyana, the Norwegian company won a three-year contract for two multipurpose support construction vessels (MPSVs) with Esso Exploration & Production Guyana.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: