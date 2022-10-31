Maritime data cluster launched to drive green smart port revolution

October 31, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

A group of international ports is collaborating through the UK’s 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub to launch a Maritime Data Cluster aimed at accelerating the green smart port revolution.

The cluster, the first of its kind, aims to facilitate sharing of non-commercial data between ports to achieve collective, workable solutions for the industry in areas such as health and safety, clean energy, decarbonization, cyber security, and asset management.

Founding members of the cluster include the Port of Tyne, Associated British Ports (ABP), the Bristol Port Company, Poole, Shoreham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Amsterdam and Forth Ports, with more expected to join over time.

The collaboration builds on the themes of the recent Maritime Innovation Week hosted by the 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub in June, including the importance of digital skills, innovation and collaboration to drive net-zero agenda as well as sharing insights and know-how.

Cooperation on digital data can bring numerous benefits for ports including increased efficiencies, revenues, sustainability, and competitiveness.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Majority of world’s ports still don’t use digital tech Posted: about 1 year ago

The 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub has created a strategic partnership with the National Innovation Centre for Data (NICD) to develop the cluster and provide guidance on elements including GDPR, data platforms, data security, and methods of sharing.

“The Maritime Data Cluster is a really exciting project that will see progressive, like-minded ports working together in a maritime data sharing discussion around non-commercial data. It’s great to have so many players from the industry collaborating to push the industry forward and make tangible improvements for all,” Dr. Jo North, Technology & Transformation Director at Port of Tyne commented.

“Ports are facing a multitude of common challenges, from the rising cost of energy to maintaining a safe working environment; from embracing digital technology to efficient utilisation of cargo handling equipment. With collaboration and data sharing Ports can benefit and The Bristol Port Company is delighted to actively participate in this significant initiative led by our colleagues at the Port of Tyne,” said John Chaplin, Director of External Affairs & Special Projects at The Bristol Port Company.

The UK’s first 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub, is a partnership with Port of Tyne, Drax, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), Nissan, Connected Places Catapult, Accenture, Royal HaskoningDHV, Ubisoft, and the Department for Transport.

Last year, the Port of Tyne launched an electrification program as part of its 2050’s ambitious net zero roadmaps which include targets of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and an all-electric port by 2040.

Port of Tyne has also launched Tyne Clean Energy ParkElectri to provide a versatile strategic base for the northeast’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector. The park provides infrastructure catering to all renewable energy production needs, with a total of 200ha of land.