Minimum 200 days of work for Normand Maximus next year

December 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore has received Letters of Award from subsea contractors for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus that combined have a duration of minimum 200 days.

Source: Solstad Offshore

The Norwegian company reported on 23 December that Normand Maximus had received Letters of Award from various undisclosed subsea contractors for the execution of projects during 2023.

The projects have a combined duration of minimum 200 days, plus additional option periods, and value of the firm part is approximately NOK 500 million (€48 million).

Normand Maximus is 178 meters long, has a 900t AHC crane, 550t VLS, can accommodate up to 180 people, and is the largest vessel in Solstad’s fleet.

To remind, Oslo-headquartered ship-owning firm American Shipping Company (AMSC) acquired the CSV in May and signed a long-term bareboat contract for the vessel with Solstad Offshore.

The vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022 after which it commenced a long-term bareboat charter with a Solstad subsidiary.

