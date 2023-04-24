Misje Rederi welcomes second EcoBulk hybrid vessel

April 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipowner Misje Rederi AS has taken delivery of its second vessel in the eco bulk carrier series from Sri Lanka-based shipbuilder Colombo Dockyard.

As informed, the delivery of the ship Misje Verde took place on 21 April.

The bulk carrier was launched in January this year.

The 5000 dwt ship measures almost 90 meters in length, and it is equipped with a hybrid energy storage battery system.

In August 2020, Misje Eco Bulk AS, part of Misje Rederi AS, ordered up to ten eco-bulk carriers. The deal included six firm ships with an option for four additional vessels.

The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS. The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port and to perform cargo operations emissions-free.