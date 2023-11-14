Misje Rederi’s 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier hits water

November 14, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian shipowner Misje Rederi has celebrated the ceremonial launch of Misje Flora, its 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier, crafted at Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka.

Courtesy of Misje Rederi

According to Misje Rederi, the launch, spearheaded by the company’s CEO Roald Misje, marks a bold move in blending conventional and eco-tech for a reduced environmental impact.

Furthermore, it symbolizes a commitment to green maritime practices, Misje Rederi claimed, noting that Misje Flora’s imminent delivery signifies not only fleet expansion but also Misje Rederi’s dedication to shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for the maritime industry.

The bulk carrier is the fourth in a series of six eco bulkers Colombo Dockyard is constructing for Misje Rederi. Its keel was laid in November 2022.

The 89.95-meter-long vessel has a 5000 DWT cargo capacity, Misje Rederi said, adding that the unit is equipped with a hybrid energy storage battery system.

The third vessel in this class, Misje Viola, was launched in July 2023 with Misje Rederi welcoming it in October 2023. The second vessel, Misje Verde, was delivered to the shipping company in April 2023 and the first bulker, Misje Vita, was delivered in 2022.

To remind, the shipowner placed an order for up to ten eco-bulk carriers in August 2020. The deal included six firm ships with an option for four additional vessels.