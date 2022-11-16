Keel laid for Misje Rederi’s new EcoBulk hybrid vessel

November 16, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Sri Lanka-based shipbuilder Colombo Dockyard has laid the keel of the fourth vessel in the eco bulk carrier series built for Norwegian shipowner Misje Rederi AS.

As informed, the keel-laying ceremony took place at the company’s shipyard today (16 November). The 89.95-meter-long vessel has a 5000DWT cargo capacity. The unit is equipped with a hybrid energy storage battery system.

Credit: Colombo Dockyard

In August 2020, Misje Eco Bulk AS, part of Misje Rederi AS, ordered up to ten eco-bulk carriers. The deal included six firm ship with an option for four additional vessels.

According to the shipyard, the bulkers are developed as eco-friendly vessels, as they will have lower emissions compared to conventional bulk carriers of the same size. The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS. The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port and to perform cargo operations emissions-free.

The vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops.

Misje Rederi AS is a fully integrated ship-owning group with a fleet of 12 bulk vessels with an average size of 4,000-4,700 dwt respectively.