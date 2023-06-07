MMM Center & Chile expand partnership on development of green corridors

June 7, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and the Chilean Ministries of Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further expand their partnership focusing on the development of green corridors.

Illustration; Source: Navingo

The parties first started collaborating in the spring of 2022 when they announced the Chilean Green Corridors Network, allowing for green maritime transportation of goods in and out of Chile.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping said that the Chilean Green Corridors Network demonstrates effective collaboration between the private and public sector, noting that in November 2021, Chile was among the first to sign the Clydebank Declaration to support the establishment of green shipping corridors.

To note, the project includes direct support from Chile’s Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, expressed delight to strengthen collaboration with Chile and noted: “Establishing green corridors will not only create a relevant pull for the development of zero carbon marine fuels and technologies, it will also provide the foundation for new, sustainable business models both onshore and offshore, accelerate research and take us one step closer to a global carbon-neutral economy.”

Diego Pardow Lorenzo, Chilean Minister of Energy, said: “We believe that the installation of green maritime corridors will allow the advancement of decarbonization of Chilean goods that are exported by sea and will contribute to better positioning our products in future carbon-neutral markets.”

“At the same time, the development of a national green hydrogen industry will be favored by supplying green fuels to transport in these corridors. This will generate local demand for hydrogen, in line with the efforts of the National Green Hydrogen Strategy and the Action Plan 2023-2030 currently under development.”