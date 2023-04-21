MODEC company obtains DNV’s approval for ammonia transfer system

April 21, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

SOFEC, a MODEC Group company, has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for its newly developed ammonia transfer system.

Courtesy of MODEC

The new ammonia transfer system uses two mooring technologies: CALM Buoy and Tower Mooring solutions.

According to the developer, the system is aiming to alleviate the challenge of transporting liquid ammonia from an onshore terminal to a remote offshore tanker and vice versa.

It is said to be a significant contribution by SOFEC to continue developing an environmentally safe and sustainable energy industry.

SOFEC is a turnkey supplier of marine terminals, turrets and other mooring, riser and swivel systems, and service buoys. The company has delivered over 100 mooring systems for FPSOs, FSOs, FLNGs, and FSRUs and marine terminals around the world. The mooring systems include permanent and disconnectable turret moorings, external turret moorings, innovative spread moorings, tower yoke moorings and import/export marine terminals.

In 2022, DNV also issued AiP to SBM Offshore and Imodco for the Imodco ammonia catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) terminal.

The use of Imodco’s architecture of single-point mooring terminals is expected to offer both infrastructure and cost and timesaving solutions for green ammonia production sites based in remote locations that require export terminals for the safe loading of ammonia carrier vessels on open seas.

Norway’s H2Carrier and Sweden’s Trelleborg Gas Transfer are also exploring ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions under the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).