MPA, LA and Long Beach ports to set up green shipping corridor

November 8, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities have begun discussions to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex.

This collaborative effort supports the Green Shipping Challenge launched during the World Leaders’ Summit at the 27 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this week.

Convened by the United States and Norway, the Green Shipping Challenge encourages governments, ports, maritime carriers, cargo owners and others in the shipping value chain to commit to concrete steps at COP27 to galvanise global action to decarbonise the shipping industry.

The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon fuels for bunkering, as well as digital tools to support the deployment of low- and zero-carbon ships.

The three ports and C40 Cities will work closely with other stakeholders in the maritime and energy value chains to accelerate the deployment of low- and zero-carbon emission solutions.

Furthermore, the partners will identify digital shipping programs, and develop green fuel sources for bunkering to support efficient cargo movement. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the green and digital shipping corridor aims to catalyze investment in green infrastructure, including zero-carbon energy hubs linked to port and shipping demand.

“The trans-Pacific corridor is one of the busiest trade routes in the world… Through this corridor, we hope to support the decarbonisation of global supply chains, complementing efforts undertaken by the industry and the International Maritime Organization to drive the decarbonisation and digital transition for international shipping,” Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime supply chain is essential, and this trans-Pacific partnership will help us build a network of ports and key stakeholders to help decarbonise goods movement throughout the Pacific region,” said Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director.

“Accelerating efforts to decarbonise the shipping sector is urgent if we are to limit global heating to 1.5°C. This initiative has the potential to serve a range of carriers and routes by reimagining infrastructure designs and operational best practices, and advancing the feasibility of zero-carbon fuel production, supply, storage and bunkering,” Mark Watts, C40 Executive Director, said.

Green corridors are coming forth as the central link that is expected to facilitate the shipping industry’s transition to alternative fuels and full-scale decarbonization. Several green corridors are already in the making linking ports within Europe or those connecting Europe with Asia and America.

Earlier on, the MPA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of Rotterdam to establish the world’s longest green and digital corridor. The MoU is expected to bring together stakeholders across the supply chain to realise the first sustainable vessels sailing on the route by 2027.