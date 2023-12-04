MPA Singapore, IACS join hands on decarbonization and digitalization

December 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on various maritime digitalization and decarbonization initiatives.

MPA Singapore

The LOI was signed on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly (A33) in London on November 30.

Under the LOI, both parties will consider the development of technical standards and unified requirements to ensure that new maritime solutions are safely implemented. The LOI will focus on key areas such as smart and autonomous ships, digitalisation and cybersecurity, marine electrification, and the use of zero- and low-carbon fuels onboard vessels.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will have regular information and knowledge exchange, including discussions on industry challenges and opportunities, standards, best practices, and emerging technologies.

“As we advance and accelerate the development of new technologies and solutions which benefit the global maritime community, it is important for harmonised standards to be adopted to ensure that these solutions can be implemented safely. We look forward to contributing and working closely with IACS to shape and develop standards that can help to ensure the safety of seafarers and protection of the marine environment,” Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, said.

“This novel arrangement with the Singapore MPA will assist IACS’ efforts to keep safety at the forefront of the decarbonisation agenda by facilitating access to the data and expertise of one of shipping’s key bunkering and global hub ports. By looking at the entire future fuel supply chain, IACS will be better able to address all the risk and mitigation measures that will need to be implemented onboard vessels and so ensure that safety considerations are front and centre when evaluating the prioritisation and deployment of the new fuels and technologies necessary to support the industry’s transition to a decarbonised future,” Nick Brown, IACS Chair, stated.

In a separate statement, MPA Singapore revealed it joined the Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), whose founding members include ABS, DNV, Lloyd’s Register, ClassNK, Japan’s Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Norwegian Maritime Authority and the U.K.’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

As part of the agreement, MPA will bring its regulatory expertise, technology and innovation experience and networks to the partnership with MTF. The port authority will also collaborate with the classification societies and flag states on research and projects in areas such as safe testing, crew training and adoption of alternative fuels.

“It’s great to have more Flag State representation within MTF, adding to our collective experience and expanding MTF’s global footprint and reach. We will continue to work with all our MTF member partners as we work together to help guide the maritime industry through the challenges ahead,” Knut Arild Hareide, Director General of Shipping and Navigation for the Norwegian Maritime Authority said.

“MPA is truly a collaborative partner in safety and sustainability across the maritime industry. It is committed to advancing emissions reduction through a variety of measures including green and digital shipping corridors and the use of future fuels. MPA’s fresh perspectives on decarbonization, digitalization and automation will be an asset to the Maritime Technologies Forum, and we are delighted to welcome them as an associate member,” Nick Brown, also the CEO of Lloyd’s Register said.

“This collaboration with MTF builds on MPA’s existing partnership and ongoing work with various classification societies and Flag States. Collaboration and knowledge sharing with like-minded partners is key to addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges. MPA looks forward to working with MTF to undertake research and projects to further technological innovations, and develop regulations and standards to ensure the safe implementation of maritime technologies and solutions,” Teo Eng Dih concluded.