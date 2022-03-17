MR Deepwater Subsea, OTC combine their services into one-stop-shop

March 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

MR Deepwater Subsea and Offshore Technical Compliance (OTC) have joined forces to create a one-stop-shop for real-time monitoring, digital pressure testing and Blowout Preventer (BOP) compliance services.

The parties believe that the collaboration will build a wealth of knowledge regarding inspection and testing data, equipment failure and wear & tear patterns.

In addition, the aim is to make OTC services available worldwide through the global office network of the MR Group.

“The collaboration with OTC is important for our clients. We have found in OTC the ideal partner to offer our clients an integrated package of Digital Pressure Testing, Real-time Equipment Monitoring and BOP Compliance services- all under one contract with a pool of joined resources,” said Mike Fry, director of MR Deepwater Subsea.

“The collaboration creates efficiencies for our clients, not only through a one-stop-shop but also in personnel on board,” OTC CEO Michael Bethea stated. “It also adds further digital technology development resources to the MR Group portfolio. We are excited about the future and our ability to add value to our clients.”

Singapore-headquartered offshore services provider ModuResources Group acquired the U.S. Deepwater Subsea in September 2021, adding industry training and real-time monitoring to its offering.

The U.S. company brought its comprehensive domain expertise of subsea equipment, BOP compliance, and its real-time monitoring platform Janus24.

