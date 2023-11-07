MSC Cruises’ third LNG-powered ship hits construction milestone

November 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

MSC Cruises, the cruise division of Swiss shipping giant MSC Group, has reached a new milestone in the construction of its third LNG-fueled cruise ship, MSC World America.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

MSC World America, which is currently being built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, was fitted with LNG tanks, the cruise company shared in a brief social media update on November 7.

Set to start sailing in 2025, this will be the cruise line’s third LNG-powered ship and the first in North America.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Twitter. 📣LNG Tanks are in place on #MSCWorldAmerica. 📣



Set to sail from 2025, she is the next ship in our fleet to use LNG as a transition fuel – the cleanest burning marine fuel available at scale today.



Another step on our path to making #netzero emissions cruising possible. pic.twitter.com/0RublTfYgP — MSC Cruises News (@MSCCruises_PR) November 7, 2023

MSC World America will also feature systems to maximize efficiency as well as advanced wastewater treatment systems and an underwater radiated noise management system with hull and engine room designs that minimizes acoustic sound impact, reducing potential effects on marine life.

Having opted for LNG as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels, MSC Cruises has invested around €3 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships.

The first ship, MSC World Europa, set sail in December 2022, and the second, MSC Euribia, joined the fleet in June 2023.

During the world’s first net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cruise ship voyage, MSC Euribia achieved an overall saving of 43 tonnes of bio-LNG fuel.

In its sustainability report for 2022., the cruise major reported a drop in carbon emissions intensity worth 33.5% since 2008, adding it is on track to achieve its 40% reduction target ahead of 2030.