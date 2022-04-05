N-Sea boosts its subsea services offering with new vessel addition

April 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

N-Sea Group has entered into an agreement with DOF Subsea Rederi to acquire the multipurpose support vessel Geosea with the aim of strengthening its subsea services.

Source: N-Sea

The vessel has been under management by N-Sea on a long-term vessel agreement with DOF Subsea Rederi for the last few years and has worked since then for the Royal Dutch Navy on a long-term charter.

According to N-Sea, the aim of the acquisition of Geosea is to strengthen the company’s footprint and position in the subsea service industry, following the expansion of the offshore oil & gas and offshore wind markets.

Delivery of the vessel is expected in the second or third quarter of 2022.

“We are proud to announce that the Geosea will soon become under the full control, ownership, and management of N-Sea, showing our continuous commitment to become the contractor of choice for survey, UXO, IRM and shallow water cable-related activities, including subsea cable repairs,” said N-Sea CEO Arno van Poppel.

“Furthermore, by acquiring the Geosea, we can ensure the continuous support to the operations of the Royal Dutch Navy, by which we make a clear contribution to a safer and cleaner world. We are looking forward to a continuation of this valued relationship.”

DOF Rederi also signed an agreement to sell the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Foula to an undisclosed client. The 2002-built vessel is planned to be delivered to the new owner this month.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago N-Sea targets better subsea solutions with newly chartered vessel Posted: 2 months ago

On 25 January, N-Sea announced it had signed a long-term vessel agreement with Geo Plus for the advanced DP1 hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Focus.

Shortly after, the company signed another long-term vessel agreement, this time with EDT Offshore for the EDT Protea advanced DP-3 multi-purpose offshore support vessel with a track record in subsea services.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: