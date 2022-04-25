N-Sea inks deal for another vessel to improve its subsea operations

April 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

N-Sea Group has entered into an agreement with Braveheart Marine for the long-term charter of the DP2 survey vessel Braveheart Spirit.

Braveheart Marine acquired the Dutch-flagged vessel late last year and converted and upgraded it to meet the latest industry standards.

The 73.2-meter long vessel, formerly known as DPSV Bourbon Gulf Star, was built in 2010. It is capable of performing geotechnical, geophysical and environmental surveys, IRM activities, walk-to-work activities, cable repair support activities, boulder clearance, as well as UXO surveys, identification and disposal.

According to N-Sea, with its DP2 station-keeping capabilities and a carrying capacity of approximately 3,000 tons DWT, the vessel is ideal to operate in the southern and central North Sea.

The company will have the vessel under full management and control.

“We are extremely happy with the agreement we closed with Braveheart Marine, which helps us to realize our strategic ambitions. Having the vessel under N-Sea management and control will enable us to allocate this versatile vessel to those activities where it is needed most,” said Arno van Poppel, N-Sea CEO.

“Together with our qualified and engaged staff we look forward to creating new and exciting opportunities resulting in long-term relationships with our clients and deliver the best optimized subsea solutions for them.”

N-Sea has been active with vessel deals since the beginning of the year with the aim of strengthening its subsea services. The company first signed a long-term vessel agreement with Geo Plus for the advanced DP1 hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Focus.

Shortly after it was reported that a deal has been signed with EDT Offshore for EDT Protea, an advanced DP-3 multi-purpose offshore support vessel with experience in AIR diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) intervention works.

At the beginning of April, N-Sea entered into another agreement, this time with DOF Subsea Rederi to acquire the multipurpose support vessel Geosea.