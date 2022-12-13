NAVTEK, Oppsense to offer all-electric tug and zero-emission port project in Canada

December 13, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Toronto-based company Oppsense and Turkish naval design and engineering specialist NAVTEK Naval Technologies have entered into a partnership to offer a fully electric tug and zero-emission port project for the Canadian market.

According to the companies, the new partnership will enable the Canadian maritime industry of having access to NAVTEK’s holistic approach to the maritime decarbonization concept: the world’s first all-electric tugboat, ZEETUG and a zero-emission electric port project, ZEEPORT.

Photo: Navtek Naval Technologies

“….announcement marks a new era of cooperation in which we will offer ZEETUG, the world’s first all-electric tugboat, in the Canadian market. We believe this important agreement supports NAVTEK’s holistic approach to the Maritime Decarbonization concept: from renewable energy solutions to zero-emission vessels,” NAVTEK Naval Technologies, Deputy General Manager Zahit Ogurlu said.

“NAVTEK has highly diverse … experiences in the maritime sector and innovative marine technologies including energy, fully electrical marine vessels, alternative fuels, offshore wind energy, and zero-emission port development… we are excited to offer them to the Canadian Market,” Oppsense Inc. Company Partner Bulent Onen added.

ZEETUG represents the new generation of green and high technology by being re-chargeable and all electric with zero emission and no noise. This innovative design allows the vessels to operate powerful with higher efficiency in line with not harming the environment.

In September 2020, NAVTEK announced it has developed the world’s first zero-emissions tugboat design. The vessel was purchased by Gisas Shipbuilding Industry, a major pilotage and towage company in İstanbul.

After delivering the first ZEETUG last year, Navtek also signed three more tugboat orders with Gisas for a further two sister vessels and one 45T BP ZEETUG. The vessels are due for delivery at the end of 2021.

With the aid of the modular system, ZEETUGs can be custom built from 5T BP up to 80T BP.

The ZEETUG avoids around nine tonnes of NOx and 210 tonnes of CO2 per year, compared to similar tugs with diesel engines, according to the company.