Neptune extends SeaMar vessel charter for IRM services

January 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore vessel operator SeaMar has secured a contract extension with Neptune Energy Netherlands for the diving support vessel (DSV) SeaMar Splendid.

Courtesy of SeaMar

According to SeaMar, Neptune decided to exercise the option to extend the charter of the vessel for a period of one year.

The 59-metre long SeaMar Splendid is currently supporting Neptune with inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) campaigns in the southern sector of the North Sea on the Dutch continental shelf.

To remind, in 2019, the vessel was hired by the oil and gas company under a three-year contract, with two one-year options for charter extension. At the time, it was the third consecutive long-term contract between the companies.

“The extension brings the SeaMar Splendid into its fourteenth IRM season for Neptune and substantiates our commitment to maintaining long-term working relationships with our clients”, said Leo Balkema, managing director of SeaMar.

“Our thanks go out to all parties involved for achieving operational excellence. We are grateful for Neptune’s trust and look forward to continuing our working relationship in the year 2022”.

Kaoutar Kaddouri, manager of Integrity & Marine Operations at Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, noted that the company has planned 250 days of work on 15 projects for the year ahead.

At the beginning of the month, Neptune revealed new “digital twins” of two platforms in the Dutch North Sea, which will help in its drive to repurpose existing facilities for a carbon capture and storage project.

The company said that its new digital twins will accelerate work schedules and reduce costs and environmental impacts by enabling engineers to work onshore as well as support the planning of Neptune’s major carbon capture and storage project in the L10 area.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: