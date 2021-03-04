New contracts for Solstad subsea duo

March 4, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore said Thursday it has inked contracts for two of its subsea construction vessels (CSVs) in the renewables and seismic sectors.

The CSV Normand Fortress has secured a contract with UK-based contractor Manor Renewable Energy for operation on a UK wind farm.

The contract should commence in October 2021, in continuation of the previously secured contract with MHI Vestas.

MHI Vestas is utilising the 2006-built vessel for walk-to-work operations at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK as of March.

The contract is for a firm period of 140 days with extension options and also represents the first contract for Solstad with MHI Vestas.

According to Solstad, the new deal will keep the 93-metre CSV fully utilised into 1Q 2022.

In addition, the CSV Normand Mermaid has won a contract with an undisclosed seabed seismic company.

The 2002-built vessel will support the deep-water ocean bottom node baseline survey project offshore Angola.

The project will commence in the second quarter of this year.

The two contracts will see a combined utilisation of around 300 days, Solstad said in its Oslo Exchange filing.

To remind, the company also recently landed a contract for another vessel from its subsea fleet.

The 2001-built Normand Cutter will be on duty for UK-based subsea engineering firm Global Marine Group.

Firm duration of the contract is 120 days plus 80 days options thereafter.