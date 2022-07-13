New member joins Blue Sky Maritime Coalition

July 13, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

On its mission to reach net zero, sustainable building solutions provider Holcim US has been designated as a founding member of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, a non-profit strategic alliance whose members represent all aspects of the maritime value chain in North America.

As a founding member of the coalition, Holcim will unite with other industry stakeholders to seek ways to achieve zero-carbon emissions through various work streams, including technology, policy, finance and measurement.

Blue Sky Maritime Coalition consists of a diverse group of organisations focused on accelerating the North American maritime value chain’s pathway to net-zero emissions, by developing and taking action on projects to achieve commercially viable net-zero emissions waterborne logistics sector.

Holcim operates maritime assets on the ocean, Great Lakes and inland waterways and making advancements in clean maritime technologies is said to be the company’s priority to significantly lower its carbon footprint.

In joining the coalition, Holcim US extends its work to accelerate the transition to net zero by offering low-carbon cement and concretes and integrating zero emissions vehicles to decrease the use of diesel fuel.

“To drive a more sustainable and climate-conscious focus across all our operations, Holcim is always in search of ways to strategically partner with other entities that hold the same values”, said Jared Stull, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain at Holcim US.

“With this in mind, we are proud to be a founding member of the coalition and collaboratively engaging with the other members to achieve our shared goals to transform maritime transportation.”

The coalition was formed in summer of 2021 by ship owners, builders, charterers, financiers, classification organisations, port authorities, government and non-government organisations across the United States and Canada with a focus on regional waterborne transportation.

It is also a part of a recently announced initiative aimed at exploring the feasibility of the world’s first cruise-led ‘green corridor’ that could accelerate the deployment of zero-emission ships and operations between Alaska, British Columbia, and Washington.

