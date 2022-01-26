New subsea personnel recruitment company comes to market

January 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Aberdeen-based recruitment services provider Drillmar Resources has launched a new recruitment company specializing in the subsea sector named SUBCMAR.

The company will aim to strengthen the offering of energy recruitment experts to existing clients, as well as expand its presence to the international subsea sector, targeting new clients with its suite of specialist staffing and HR solutions.

SUBCMAR will be led by operations manager Scott Bremner.

According to Bremner, the company’s commitment is to provide further specialized support to its existing clients in both drilling and well services, while establishing a more fixed presence in the subsea space.

“As the subsea sector moves forward rapidly with new technology and developing areas, the demand for personnel remains at a high level. From rig or vessel based, for operational or planned maintenance and surveys we aim to provide the right solution for our clients,” Bremner said.

“As subsea services also move forward in the Energy Transition sector, we aim to provide a comprehensive supply of personnel here also.”