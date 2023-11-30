New vessel joins UAE firm’s subsea fleet

November 30, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The UAE-based CCC (Underwater Engineering) (CCCUWE) has welcomed a new addition to its fleet. This 149.5-meter multi-purpose Ice Class diving support and subsea construction vessel has been made for worldwide subsea operations, including activities in coastal waters.

Wadad Aletheia; Source: CCCUWE

With DP-enhanced reliability, CCCUWE’s new vessel, Wadad Aletheia, is a DNV DP3 DSV/OSV, which has been designed and built to accommodate 200 persons, meeting MLC 2006 regulations. The vessel comes with a MacGregor 400 t offshore rated knuckle boom crane, with AHC/AT and 3,000 m wire DNV classed; and a MacGregor 25 t offshore rated knuckle boom crane, with AHC/AT and 600m wire also DNV classed.

This vessel entails a working back deck of 1,850 m2, with a deck strength of 15 t/m2; a working back deck moonpool 7.2 m x 7.2 m, strengthened for a vertical tower system; DRASS i100, 24-man fully automated twin bell saturation diving system, with full NORSOK capabilities and DNV classed to 300 MSW, with two dedicated bell moonpools, and two 24-man self-propelled hyperbaric lifeboats (SPHL).

In addition, it features DRASS 3 diver/air/nitrox surface diving spread; ROV hanger to accommodate 2 x WROV (side launch); Fi-Fi II system with remote control monitors (3,600 m3/hr); and 60-day endurance. While the delivery to CCCUWE’s base is expected to be in 1Q/2Q 2024, the UAE player underlines that the DP3 Wadad Aletheia is “one of the largest and most capable DSCVs in the world.”

Recently, the company’s DSV CCC Pioneer wrapped up a cable laying campaign offshore Qatar and relocated to its next campaign with another EPC contractor. During its assignment in Qatar, the vessel served as the platform from which all installation work was undertaken, utilizing in-house resources and personnel, including survey, ROV, SAT diving, and cable laying services.

DSV CCC Pioneer; Source: CCCUWE

The CCC Pioneer is a multi-purpose diving support and subsea construction vessel, which is equipped with an ABS-classed 12-man saturation diving system capable of operating down to a depth of 200 m, and an air diving system along with a Seaeye Leopard Electric WROV, 75 mT telescopic subsea crane and 30 mT telescopic subsea crane.

The vessel, which can accommodate up to 112 personnel, is made for subsea installation, inspection, construction diving, and ROV support.