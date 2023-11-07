Newbuild LNG carrier joins Capital Gas’ fleet

November 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Capital Gas Ship Management has taken delivery of the newbuild LNG carrier constructed by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Courtesy of Capital Gas

Capital Gas announced the delivery of the vessel named Amore Mio I via social media on November 7, 2023.

The LNG carrier has a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and is propelled with MAN MEGA engines. It is also equipped with an air lubrication system, shaft generators, and increased filling limits (above 99%).

“The vessel represents the vanguard of the new generation of LNG carriers, setting an industry benchmark with its exceptionally low environmental impact. It achieves this by employing cutting-edge technologies designed to minimize methane slip and substantially reduce CO2 emissions, making it one of the most eco-efficient additions to the global fleet,” the company said.

Amore Mio I is the eighth of eighteen vessels to be delivered to Capital Gas until 2027.

Prior to this vessel, the company took delivery of six LNG fuel-ready tankers with eco-friendly design built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard.

Last year, two ammonia and LNG fuel-ready very large crude carriers (VLCC) were handed over to Capital Gas. The 300,000 dwt, eco-type crude oil, scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers were built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The Greek company also has two liquified CO2 (LCO2) carriers on order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD). The vessels are due for delivery by the second half of 2027.