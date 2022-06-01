Nexans Norway begins expansion of its subsea cable factory

June 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans has held the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of its subsea cable factory in Halden, Norway.

The expansion also includes a new tower that will be built to supply cables for the offshore wind market.

Once finished, the new tower will be about 150 meters tall and will be the tallest building in Norway and the country’s first skyscraper, Nexans said.

Source: Nexans

To remind, the Paris-headquartered company recently opened a high-voltage subsea cable plant in Charleston, South Carolina, the first such facility in the United States.

From the new facility, Nexans will deliver subsea cables up to 525 kV HVDC and 400 kV HVAC, covering the full range of needed products for export cables for offshore wind and subsea interconnections.

