Normand Pacific stays with Prysmian

July 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore has signed another contract extension with Prysmian Powerlink for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Pacific.

The new one-year deal will see the vessel fixed with the Italian company until 31 December 2023.

Prysmian has the option to extend the contract for a further one year beyond the firm period.

To remind, the Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016.

In August 2021, Solstad announced it had secured a contract extension with Prysmian for the 122-meter long vessel.

The firm period expires on 31 December this year.

