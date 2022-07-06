Normand Pacific stays with Prysmian
Solstad Offshore has signed another contract extension with Prysmian Powerlink for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Pacific.
The new one-year deal will see the vessel fixed with the Italian company until 31 December 2023.
Prysmian has the option to extend the contract for a further one year beyond the firm period.
To remind, the Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016.
In August 2021, Solstad announced it had secured a contract extension with Prysmian for the 122-meter long vessel.
The firm period expires on 31 December this year.
