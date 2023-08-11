Norvic Shipping expands fleet with energy-efficient Ultramax newbuild

August 11, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Dry bulk owner and operator Norvic Shipping welcomed into the fleet an energy-efficient Ultramax vessel Norvic Copenhagen from Imabari Shipyard during a recent handover ceremony in Japan.

Image credit: Norvic Shipping

The vessel was taken on charter from Japanese shipowner Fujimaru Kaiun earlier this year as the organization continues to expand its fleet to meet increased demand from clients for greener ships.

The 64,000 dwt fuel-efficient vessel, named Norvic Copenhagen, will also help the company meet new environmental regulations such as the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The ship is fitted with a low-speed electronically controlled marine engine from MAN Energy Solutions enabling the ship to achieve fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, precise combustion control, adaptability to alternative fuels, operational flexibility, reduced noise levels, and extended longevity.

“Acquiring dry-bulk vessels on lengthy charters is part of Norvic’s strategy to expand our long-term fleet, ensuring we meet increased demand from our customers for efficient ships,” AJ Rahman, Group Chairman and CEO of Norvic Shipping, said.

“Norvic employs an active management approach to fleet trading, keeping in mind vessel utilization and performance. We put great focus on fuel and voyage efficiency and have an accomplished and qualified team of operators who proactively work towards reducing our impact on the environment.

“Alongside building our own modern fleet, we work with our network of vessel owners to provide customers with choices around how they can meet their ambitions, including access to ships with a higher CCI/EEXI rating, or, over time, those that can use alternative fuels.”

Norvic Copenhagen is the first of three energy-efficient vessels that the organization will add to its fleet this year. In the coming months, the company will also take delivery of two 40,000 dwt handysize vessels – to be named Norvic Houston and Norvic Singapore respectively – from Onomichi Shipyard in Japan.

Norvic Shipping launched its business in 2012 and the company currently has the capacity to annually transport more than 60 million metric tonnes of cargo.