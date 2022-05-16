Norwegian seismic duo expands multi-client coverage offshore Canada

May 16, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based seismic companies TGS and Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) are expanding multi-client coverage offshore Canada with recently secured pre-funding for the South Bank phase II project.

According to the companies, the project is extending on the South Bank phase I survey acquired in 2020 and includes the acquisition of 10,000 square kilometres of 3D data, building on the existing library of extensive 2D data coverage in the region.

South Bank phase II. Courtesy of PGS

PGS’ seismic vessel Ramform Titan will be mobilised for the survey in the second half of May with the acquisition scheduled to be completed in the first half of September.

“We experience continued exploration interest offshore Canada, and this is the 12th consecutive year of multi-client GeoStreamer data acquisition in the region. The South Bank phase II multi-client survey expands our 3D data coverage in Southeast Newfoundland and will cover acreage included in the 2022 Call for Bids licensing round“, said president & CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Commenting on the partnership, Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, said: ” The TGS and PGS joint venture continues to successfully provide the industry with high-quality data and insights ahead of scheduled lease rounds. The South Bank 3D phase II survey will help clients with the evaluation of the blocks available in the round this November and accelerate drill decisions.”

