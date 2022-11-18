Back to overview
Norwegians developing methanol-powered cable installation vessel

November 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Oslo-headquartered Cecon Contracting and its partners have entered into an agreement for the construction of a cable installation vessel that will feature a methanol dual fuel system and a battery pack.

Source: Cecon Contracting

The vessel will be built by the Sefine Shipyard in Türkiye, while NSK Ship Design is in charge of the design together with Cecon’s engineering team.

It will be capable of performing offshore wind services, as well as light construction work.

The cable installation vessel will be delivered with a methanol dual fuel system and a battery pack for hybrid energy storage, innovations that are expected to yield a significant reduction in harmful emissions compared to existing conventional tonnage.

According to Cecon, one of the main design objectives was to develop a modern environmentally friendly cable vessel without compromising on vessel capacities.

“Extensive operational experience has been applied to develop a versatile work platform, allowing the vessel to operate in other segments of the offshore industry when not installing cable,” the company stated.

Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

