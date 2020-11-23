Ocean Infinity expanding its Armada robotic vessels fleet

November 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Ocean Infinity has signed a contract for eight 78-metre, optionally crewed robotic vessels as part of the next phase of its ‘Armada‘ fleet.

According to the company, these fuel-efficient, onshore-controlled vessels will initially only utilise a skeleton crew onboard.

In due course they will work with no personnel offshore whilst also consuming solely renewable fuel such as ammonia.

Norway-based VARD will design and build these new vessels.

The 78-metre ships will supplement the current Armada fleet of nine 21-metre and 36-metre vessels currently in production.

The first 78-metre vessel should launch in mid-2022.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO, Ocean Infinity, said:

“The impact and the scale of this robotic fleet will spark the biggest transformation the maritime industry has seen since sail gave way to steam.

“With our new fleet we will be able to provide sustainable services to all corners of the industry from offshore energy, to logistics and transport.”

“We, as an industry, have to embrace the need to be carbon neutral. It is not, however, something that will be achieved overnight or indeed in a year, rather it will be a journey over time requiring bold leaps forward and challenge to all convention. This move is a giant step forward towards that goal”.

“Expanding our Armada fleet to include these larger vessels will enable us to support a wider spectrum of maritime activity, which from the outset will provide more sustainable outcomes with smaller crews and less power consumption than traditional vessels, whilst also creating new, safer job opportunities for the ‘seafarer of the future.”

Alberto Maestrini, CEO, VARD, also said:

“We are working closely on unique custom design features and system integration allowing for remote operation, and the introduction of sustainable fuel such as green ammonia in close cooperation with regulatory bodies. Other features including high DP2 performance, vast deck space, and twin moonpools make the vessels ideally suited for various extended payload operations requiring precision such as ROV and AUV deployments and logistics”