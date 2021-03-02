Oceaneering inks rig services deal in GoM

March 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Oceaneering’s Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group have won an integrated rig services contract for covering the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Courtesy: Oceaneering

Specifically, the work scope includes the provision of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) with collocated ROV tooling and technicians; remote positioning and metrology survey resources; and also installation and workover control system (IWOCS) equipment and technicians.

Work should commence in early 2021 and carry into 2022.

Earl Childress, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, said:

“The operator’s decision to contract our robotics and IWOCS services is a positive and anticipated response to our realigned segments, which allows us to deliver the integrated processes and products that enable consistent and efficient work scopes.”

This award also follows the recently awarded contract for Oceaneering’s Manufactured Products segment. It covers the 2-inch M5 connectors as well as chemical throttle valves for the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project.