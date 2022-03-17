PaleBlue launches new real-time ROV simulator

March 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s PaleBlue has launched the ROV Engineering Simulator tailored for subsea engineering, design reviews, and accessibility checks of subsea installations with the use of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Source: PaleBlue

The simulator provides real-time simulation and visualization tools that allow users to set up a subsea scene, import CAD equipment, and model various situations with ROVs.

According to PaleBlue, the technology is based on the Unity modern 3D engine and is able to load and handle gigabytes of CAD data while maintaining a smooth refresh rate.

“We are very excited to introduce a new software simulation product for the subsea and ROV market. This product builds on the years of experience with ROV engineering tools, and brings unmatched functionality and performance to the market,” said Felix Gorbatsevich, managing director of PaleBlue.

Better software tools lead to better effectiveness, productivity and safety, the company said, adding that subsea operations have long benefited from pioneering software solutions and this new tool allows handling even more complex subsea projects than previously possible.

PaleBlue recently delivered a modern ROV engineering simulator to Norwegian oilfield services provider Aker Solutions, which will help simulate the behavior of the subsea robots/ROVs in a controlled environment, performing accessibility checks for the underwater oil and gas installations.

