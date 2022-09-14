Partnership formed to establish green hydrogen supply chain between Ireland and Europe

September 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Irish green hydrogen company EIH2 and Port of Cork have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dutch Port of Amsterdam to establish a supply chain for green hydrogen between Ireland and Europe via the Port of Amsterdam.

The agreement is said to reflect the collaboration between Ireland and the Netherlands as well as the European approach to working together toward becoming the first Net Zero continent.

At the same time, the partnership will enable Ireland to maximise its use of offshore wind as a source of energy for green hydrogen production, which was identified earlier this year.

Commenting on the MoU, EIH2’s founder Pearse Flynn said: “Our goal at EIH2 is to help both Ireland and Europe achieve their ambitious energy targets. The recent RePowerEU plan quadruples the role for green hydrogen in Europe.

“This was reflected in Ireland’s recent carbon budgets, with an additional 2GW of offshore wind planned specifically for green hydrogen production. This partnership is the beginning of a supply chain for green hydrogen from Ireland where there is a lot of wind but not a lot of hydrogen demand to Europe where the situation is reversed.”

Conor Mowlds, CCO of the Port of Cork Company, added that the partnership is a significant opportunity for Cork Harbour to become a hub for renewable energy.

Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen, director of Business Development Cargo of Port of Amsterdam, stated: “For Port of Amsterdam, priorities are to make green hydrogen available to the large industrial clusters in the greater Amsterdam area, as well as to serve as a gateway to the European hinterland, including regions with high potential demand in Germany.

“The developments in the south of Ireland and the technical proficiency of Irish parties, mean the country will be well positioned for the future export of this new energy source. The port of Amsterdam will offer a route to market for Irish green hydrogen, both in our port itself, and in the rest of Europe.”

This year, the Dutch port signed an MoU with German duisport to expand their mutual cooperation and jointly develop the hydrogen value chain and their hinterland network.