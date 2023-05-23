PGS goes to Barents Sea with 104-meter-long seismic vessel
Norwegian seismic company PGS has secured a contract with an “independent energy company” to conduct a 3D survey in the Barents Sea.
The project, which is about to start, will have a duration of approximately 40 days and will be carried out by the 104-meter-long Titan-class seismic vessel Ramform Hyperion.
The contract was included in the order book for the first quarter of 2023.
Ramform Hyperion previously completed a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean.
Speaking about recent company-related news, it is worth noting that in March PGS won a contract with what it describes as a “major international energy company” for 3D exploration acquisition services.
Ramform Titan is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in late June, with the acquisition expected to complete in August.