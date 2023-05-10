Photos: Double naming ceremony for Anglo American’s LNG-powered bulker pair

May 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding hosted a naming ceremony for two 190,000-ton dual-fuel LNG bulk carriers intended for UK-based mining company Anglo American.

Ubuntu Empathy; Image credit SWS

The two bulkers were named Ubuntu Empathy and Ubuntu Humanity at an event hosted by the shipbuilder on May 9.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to host a signing ceremony, commemorating the delivery of Ubuntu Empathy. SWS said that this is the eighth ship delivered by the yard this year.

The two ships were ordered by China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm Leasing) as part of a fleet of ten LNG dual-fueled newbuilds that the mining company plans to introduce to its chartered fleet in 2023 and 2024.

The fleet is expected to deliver an estimated 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships fueled by conventional marine oil fuel, according to Anglo American.

Out of the ten-strong fleet, four LNG-powered bulkers were ordered by Bocomm Leasing, four by Taiwanese shipping major U-Ming, and two by Greek-based Maran Dry Management, data from VesselsValue shows. U-Ming has taken delivery of all four vessels from the batch, with the final vessel handed over a month ago.

Anglo American has already put into operation Ubuntu Harmony, chartered from the Taiwanese bulk carrier company, and the vessel was loaded with its first cargo of iron ore in January 2023, a month after its delivery.

Maran Dry Management has also welcomed into its fleet both LNG-powered bulkers from the batch. Ubuntu Community joined the company’s fleet at the end of April, while Ubuntu Unity was delivered at the beginning of March 2023.

With a total length of 299.80 meters, a molded width of 47.5 meters, and a molded depth of 24.7 meters, the ships are equipped with two C-type LNG fuel tanks respectively and have a gas cruising range of 20,000 nautical miles. They are fitted with MAN Energy Solutions’ B&W 6G70ME-C10.5-GI dual-fuel main engines, and the gas-burning mode meets the IMO Tier III emission standards for nitrogen oxides (NOx), which requires the use of advanced emission control technologies or alternative fuels.

The vessels are classed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV).