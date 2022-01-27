Pipeshield awarded patent for multi-lift concrete mattresses solution

January 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Pipeshield International, a Tekmar Group company, has been granted a patent for its SUPER-MAT high payload multi-lift concrete mattresses solution.

Source: Pipeshield

Designed as a lifting device when used with Pipeshield’s heavy-duty quick-release frames, the SUPER-MAT enables the handling of mattresses in stacks, providing savings during vessel mobilizations and offshore installation activities.

The SUPER-MAT lifting device acts as a base mattress that connects directly to a unique lifting frame. Additional mattresses are then stacked on top and are lifted simultaneously with the SUPER-MAT carrying the load, Pipeshield explains.

This can reduce the number of lifts required by up to five times depending on the mattress type. Once loaded on the vessel, the SUPER-MAT is left in place and can be deployed offshore either as a standard mattress or as a mattress stack for further deployment subsea.

According to Pipshield, by optimizing the loadout and offshore installation process, the SUPER-MAT solution provides substantial savings on handling, installation and vessel costs, as well as deck space and additional equipment hire charges associated with other commonly used industry practices such as Speedloaders.

“Pipeshield’s aim is to deliver the most cost-effective and technically viable solutions for applications within our sector of industry. The SUPER-MAT concept and development is another example of best practice introduced by Pipeshield to improve operational efficiencies and add value to the customer’s bottom line,” Steve Howlett, managing director of Pipeshield.

