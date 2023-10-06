Plexus completes P&A gig for Oceaneering

October 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

England’s oil and gas engineering services firm Plexus Holdings has completed its work for the plug and abandonment (P&A) equipment and services campaign for Oceaneering.

Ben Van Bilderbeek, Plexus CEO

The P&A order from Oceaneering included tieback and subsea well control equipment together with hydraulic controls and services in a configuration designed for vessel-based deployment and work.

Plexus provided its proprietary multi-release connector, with an annular blowout preventor (BOP) and hydraulic control system in a package known as the Mud Containment System (MCS).

The equipment was deployed from a vessel in the North Sea and guided by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to attach to well conductors to facilitate P&A work on the well and closed-loop circulation of well fluids.

According to Plexus, the system was used on four different wells over an offshore deployment period of two months. The order generated revenues of £850,000 for the company in the 2023 financial year, a 70% increase on the initial estimates.

“We are delighted that Oceaneering is pleased with Plexus’ offshore service and onshore technical support, and that our equipment worked well, especially given the uncertain nature and variability of tackling multiple P&A wells in a single campaign,” said Ben van Bilderbeek, Plexus CEO.

“Now that the product is field tested, we believe that additional P&A contracts will arise for this product, and that longer term opportunities will be generated to develop and deploy similar equipment for other specifications and sizes.”