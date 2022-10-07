Port of Antwerp-Bruges renewing Europa Terminal as it eyes becoming a climate-neutral port

October 7, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Europe’s second largest seaport Port of Antwerp-Bruges and terminal operator PSA Antwerp gave the official green light for the renewal of the quayside and terminal at Europa Terminal.

The renewal process, which will cost 335 million euros, is expected to take nine years and will be carried out in three phases. The project aims to strengthen the project’s competitive position while the port takes steps towards becoming more sustainable.

The port authority said that the renovation of the terminal would contribute to the transition towards a climate-neutral port. Electrification and other optimizations planned under the renewal works are set to reduce CO2 emissions per container by 50% and wind turbines will increase the share of renewable energy.

The project will increase the depth of vessels that can moor at the 1,200-metre quayside from 13.5 meters to 16 meters.

“Because ships must be able to continue to moor during the extensive works and in order to minimise operational impact, we are tackling the quayside in three major phases. In addition, we will create additional temporary moorings for inland navigation, so we can guarantee that our customers will receive a smooth service,” the port said.

As disclosed, the new quayside will be given a new orientation to ensure sufficient distance between passing ships and the terminal, and to protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve. In the final phase of the construction works, an underwater dam is planned to be built to provide additional protection for the nature reserve and ensure it does not subside.

“During the entire process, all parties involved will take the necessary measures to minimise disruption, in close consultation with the surrounding area,” the port said.

Following a tender process, the contract for the works was concluded today with a Temporary Company of four contractors. These are Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis, all contractors with extensive experience in large-scale hydraulic engineering projects.

“With the modernisation of the Europa Terminal we are underlining our ambitions as a container port. As a world-class port, it is essential that we continue to play at the highest level and are able to accommodate the biggest ships. We are, however, aware of the impact of our activities on the surrounding area and local residents. That is why we are committed to reducing mooring emissions, among other things. With a new efficient and sustainable terminal, we are building the port infrastructure of the future,” said Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

“The development of the Europa Terminal will future-proof our operations and service levels, by reducing our carbon footprint by more than half, improving the safety of our people and meeting our customers’ increasing demand for mega-ship capacity,” Jurgen De Wachter, General Manager at PSA Antwerp Container Business.

“We are very happy to undertake this project. It is a strategic project for the future of the port. It is technically complex and will be carried out in phases without too much disruption to container traffic. It will be a technical and operational feat, but one that we can handle thanks to our extensive expertise. Sound agreements have also been made about this with Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA,” said Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges wants to become a ‘world port that reconciles economy, people and climate.’

As part of its energy transition goals the port is targeting to become a green energy hub, by working on projects such as the capture, storage and reuse of CO2 via [email protected].

By 2028, Port of Antwerp-Bruges plans to have the capacity to receive the first green hydrogen molecules on its platform. To this end, it is working to expand terminal capacity for existing and new hydrogen carriers at both port sites.

Furthermore, Belgian energy infrastructure firm Fluxys is working with compatriot Advario Stolthaven Antwerp and Advario Gas Terminal to study the feasibility of building an open-access green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

Finally, the port and cleantech company CMB.TECH are readying to welcome the Hydrotug, the first hydrogen-powered tugboat, which is part of an integral greening programme for the port’s fleet.